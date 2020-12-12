India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes amid farmers’ protest

Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes amid farmers’ protest
December 12
11:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at the Delhi’s borders.

“Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders–Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted today.
” Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” Delhi Traffic Police added.

The chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and bhopra borders.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44,” Delhi Traffic Police added.

The farmers’ protest has entered its 17th day today.

Meanwhile, with farmers gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said.

The farmers’ unions threatened to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about ... - https://t.co/FqFMWQR3zA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiTaxiTouristTransportersAssociation #DelhiTrafficPolice #DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroNews #DMRCUpdates #MagentaLine #MetroFareUpdates
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:02 am

    With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange ... - https://t.co/YGNTy7GwpL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitabhKant #CleanGanga #MultisectoralApproach #NamamiGange #NamamiGangeProgramme #NamamiGangeProject #NamamiGangeProjectProgress #RiversInIndia #Techbiz
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:59 am

    Ind vs Aus: Can open if team asks me ... - https://t.co/iDYCSRAOdx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustraliaBatsmanMarnusLabuschagneIndT20Captain #AustralianTeam #INDT20 #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MatthewWade #Natarajan
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:53 am

    Royal kids George, Charlotte, Louis make red ... - https://t.co/wBszKr4JAD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Britain #BritishRoyalFamily #DuchessKateMiddleton #Lifestyle #PrinceGeorge #PrinceLouis #PrinceWilliam #PrincessCharlotte #QueenElizabeth #RedCarpetDebuts
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:50 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.