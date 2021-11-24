India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Delhi Transport Minister inaugurates ‘tactical urbanism trials’ to improve road safety

Delhi Transport Minister inaugurates ‘tactical urbanism trials’ to improve road safety
November 24
10:05 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the ‘tactical urbanism trials’ to improve road safety.

While speaking to reporters after the inauguration of tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat on Tuesday, Gahlot said, “We have taken 20 locations into the consideration. These locations have a case of fatal accidents. When pedestrians, cyclists cross the road, they feel scared. So, we had several meetings on this. This is a trial process. If it goes well, we will launch it at 20 different locations in Delhi.”
“The aim of this initiative is to improve road safety. Such initiatives will reduce the number of fatal accidents in the national capital,” added the minister.

He said that Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety.

Gahlot also interacted with auto drivers and bikers and requested them to turn off their vehicles when the traffic signal turns red as part of the Delhi government’s “Red light on, Gadi off” campaign to reduce pollution in the national capital. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCovid NewsDelhi Covid CasesDelhi Covid GuidelinesDelhi Covid NewsDelhi Transport MinisterDelhi's active Covid-19 casesIndiaFightsCoronaKailash GahlotNarendraModipoliticalRoad Safetytactical urbanism trials
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.