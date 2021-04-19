Mobile App Market in India is Showing an Exponential Growth in 2021 Unsurprisingly for a country with 760 million smartphones, India is among the top markets for mobile app installs. And the market shows no sign of slowing down – 19 billion...

India, Iran reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan, says Kabul won’t go backwards KABUL: India and Iran on Saturday said that Afghanistan would not go backwards regarding return of the Islamic Emirate used by Taliban in their five-year long rule on Kabul, reported...

Boris Johnson cancels India visit LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his trip to India in the wake of the severity of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a...

American export controls risk Indian vaccine production NEW DELHI: Production lines in India, making at least 160 million doses of Covid vaccine a month, will come to a halt in the coming weeks unless America supplies 37...

Self-prescription could be dangerous to liver, warn doctors HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 surge across the country has not just led to a scramble for hospital beds but has also resulted in people opting for self-prescribed treatment models which could...

1 in 2 Indian adults fell prey to hacking in last 12 months NEW DELHI: More than one in two Indian adults (59 per cent) experienced cybercrime in the last 12 months, as seven in 10 Indian adults (among those surveyed) believed that...

Delhi under lockdown from 10 pm today till 5 am April 26: Arvind Kejriwal NEW DELHI: To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete ‘corona lockdown’ has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The...

Franco-Indian partnership in full swing, relations between Paris-Islamabad at lowest: Analyst PARIS: From one extreme to the other. In India, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is welcomed with open arms. In Pakistan, France advises its nationals to leave. Olivier Guillard,...

Maharashtra to get biggest share of medical oxygen NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday that Maharashtra, which is the worst state affected by COVID-19, will get the biggest share of 1,500 metric tonnes...

WB polls: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mamata not to campaign in Kolkata anymore KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will discontinue her campaigns in Kolkata for the remaining three phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state amidst an alarming increase...

People coming to Chhattisgarh to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has mandated a COVID-19 test for all passengers at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders coming to the state amid the increasing number of coronavirus...

COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers travelling from 6 states to Maharashtra MUMBAI: Train passengers from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat and Uttarakhand will now be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report taken at most 48 hours before travelling to...

IPL 2021: Dew played ‘big factor’ in second innings, says Mayank MUMBAI: After suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings’ opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that the dew played a big factor in...

Prince Philip to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle LONDON: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest at Windsor Palace on Saturday in what will be a small family...

Indian-origin scientist spots genes that fight Covid infection NEW YORK: A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes Covid-19. According to...

5 killed in B’desh police firing in Chinese joint venture DHAKA: At least five workers in a Chinese joint venture coal-fired power plant were killed in police firing in Banshkhali of Bangladesh’s Chittagong region on Saturday, the police said. More...

Helpful Trading Tips For Forex Market Often people who are new to trading fantasize about being wealthy in a matter of days. The truth is that being a good Forex trader requires a lot of effort,...

Star India retains Pro Kabaddi League media rights MUMBAI: Mashal Sports has successfully concluded its media rights auction for five seasons (season 8 to 12) of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to be held during the 2021-2025 period. The...

Is Xi Jinping hounding Alibaba’s Chinese billionaire Jack Ma again? TOKYO: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and his company Alibaba are being hounded by Chinese President Xi Jinping again – third time in less than six months. On Monday, citing the...