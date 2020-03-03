Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Delhi violence: PMO calls meet with insurers for quick, hassle-free settlements

Delhi violence: PMO calls meet with insurers for quick, hassle-free settlements
March 03
11:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Office has called a meeting with the state insurers on quick and hassle-free settlement of the claims coming from the riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi as the situation in the area limps back towards normalcy. Though these are initial days, preliminary estimates show that there could be insurance claims to the tune of Rs 10-15 crore which could go up as surveyors start assessing the situation once full normalcy returns.

The PMO has already taken stock of the situation on anticipated claims and the likely situation, sources said adding state life insurer LIC has settled the killed Delhi Police head constable’s claims in a record time.

A majority of the claims filed so far pertain to motor vehicle damage and business losses. In India, property, business, shops, and houses are not usually insured. With motor insurance being mandatory in India, only vehicle damages has formed the major claims so far, but still the situation is evolving, said an executive from a private insurance firm.

A senior executive of a state insurance PSU said the government has called a meeting on the claims but as of now, they have not received any from the area.

“These are early times, normalcy is just creeping now. They already had one meeting and one more will be taking taking place. The Principal Secretary is looking into it.

“We are finding out how to go about it, they (PMO) will give guidance on how to reach out to the riot victims on their losses. Insurance companies have their rules… if there is a claim, people have to come. That guidance has to come from the Finance Ministry, especially for public sector insurance companies,” the executive said.

Sanjay Datt, chief underwriting and claims at ICICI Lombard, told IANS that they would know how many people are affected once formal claims start coming to them.

“As of now, claims have not come … we just waiting for people to come back home to pick up life and then this process will start as we have seen in other such situations. Now it is very early. Claims over Rs 50,000 for motor insurance and Rs 1 lakh in case of other cases will need surveyors’ estimate of the loss,” he said.

Another official said once the situation stabilises, insurance companies will send surveyors to assess the losses and all genuine cases will be fast-tracked. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India visit help trump gain in the coming elections?

  • Yes (60%, 101 Votes)
  • No (40%, 68 Votes)

Total Voters: 169

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Modi set to make major social media announcement on Sunday - https://t.co/jsMd0gT72P Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3syph9A6jP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:07 am

#Google, Microsoft cancel tech summits in US - https://t.co/H6qQbPSSS2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4i5XUTALv4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:05 am

L&T to oversee Ram temple construction: Champat Rai - https://t.co/fbSZ1IhbYS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dpaxjNOJtp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:02 am

COVID-19 toll surges to 2,943 in #China - https://t.co/daM93gxwh1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/WYay4fHXJq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 5:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.