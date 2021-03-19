India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi’s air quality at ‘very poor’ category on Friday

Delhi’s air quality at ‘very poor’ category on Friday
March 19
10:12 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s overall air quality entered the ‘very poor’ category on Friday as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 311, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“The overall Delhi air quality is in the lower end of the Very Poor category. PM10 is the lead pollutant as long range transport of dust from the dry arid southwest regions continues to contribute,” informed SAFAR.
“Surface winds are moderate and west southwesterly. However, AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category for tomorrow due to slow down of gusty transport,” it added.

Meanwhile, as per the Regional Meteorological Department in Delhi, the maximum temperature can go up to 35 degree Celsius.

Partly cloudy sky and mist in the morning are likely in Delhi, as per the Meteorological Department. “There are no likelihood of rain throughout the day. The weather likely to remain dry,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Five states account for 80.63 ... - https://t.co/KiZDe360o2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #Chhattisgarh #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Gujarat #Healthcare #ICMR
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:42 am

US House passes bills granting ... - https://t.co/6im2WSsv3p Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:38 am

Indian-American to run for US ... - https://t.co/NTZnFT70DF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanRepublicanJitendraDiganvker #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:35 am

Indian descent expert charged with cyberstalking in US - https://t.co/8xXgGA92ZK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianDescent #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:31 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.