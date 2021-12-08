Delhi’s air quality marginally improves, still in ‘poor’ category

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality marginally improved on Wednesday morning as it slipped to ‘poor’ category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) read 235 at 7.40 am.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 7.40 am stood at ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ levels, respectively.

The air quality in the national capital remained stagnant in the ‘very poor’ category for several days in the past week. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Even after witnessing a slight improvement in air quality, the resident of the city complained of its poor quality.

“The government should take stricter measures to check pollution. Awareness campaigns like ‘Red light on, Gaadi (car) off’ does not help in tackling the situation at a larger level,” said a local resident from Khan Market.

Vinay Kumar Verma echoed the same opinion and said, “The situation of pollution is still bad and the government must take stricter measures. I am sure the pollution must have improved slightly but we must not rest at this.”

Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram and Noida was recorded at 235 and 286 respectively, both in the ‘poor’ category at 7.40 am.

In light of the poor air quality standards in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of industries not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supply.

After the Supreme Court pulled up Delhi Government for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city, it directed that schools will remain closed until further orders. The schools in the four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi has been closed till further orders. (ANI)

