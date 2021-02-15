India Post News Paper

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category
February 15
10:09 2021
NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 342, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The air quality of Gurugram and Noida also fell under the ‘very poor’ category with AQI stands at 305 and 385, respectively. Meanwhile, the air quality in Maharashtra’s Mumbai has improved to ‘moderate’ from ‘poor’ quality.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday also reported dense to very dense at many pockets over Punjab and moderate fog observed in isolated places over North West Rajasthan and Kutch. (ANI)

 

