Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

We’ve to protect people’s privacy: SC issues notice to WA, FB NEW DELHI: People have grave apprehensions on loss of privacy, the Supreme Court said on Monday and made it clear that it is the court’s duty to protect people’s privacy...

Sensory South Africa: Your guide to treating all five senses in The Rainbow Nation NEW DELHI: With its adventurous atmosphere, stunning wildlife, vibrant culture, rich heritage and a varied bouquet of scenic surroundings spanning all geographical landforms, South Africa is easily one of the...

Biden admin delays implementation of Trump era rule on H-1B, says lottery system to continue for now WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has announced that it is delaying the H-1B policy of the previous Trump administration on allocation of the popular foreign work visas by continuing with the...

From climate activist to ‘Toolkit Editor’, who is Disha Ravi? NEW DELHI: Disha Ravi has been featured in publications across the world as a young activist voicing her strong opinions about the environmental crisis in India. However, the 21-year-old climate...

Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas NEW DELHI: International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday...

Electric vehicles complete 2 crore km on Delhi roads NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles (EVs) deployed in the national capital on Saturday completed two crore kilometres on the road. Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of government-owned...

Sensex above 52K mark, banking and financial stocks gain MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices traded at fresh lifetime highs during early hours on Monday due to firm global cues with banking and financial stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am,...

Baby Archie going to be a big brother as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second child WASHINGTON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting a second child, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday...

Biden plans to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, China in G7 meeting on Friday WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual G7 meeting on Friday where he plans to discuss efforts to rebuild the global economy, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG cylinder price hike NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Central government over the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder price hike in Delhi and said that...

David Letterman faces internet backlash over resurfaced Lindsay Lohan interview WASHINGTON: American television host and comedian David Letterman recently got slammed on social media over a resurfaced interview with Lindsay Lohan in which he seemingly mocked her for going to...

40 farm leaders to embark on nationwide tour to gain support for agitation against agri laws: Rakesh Tikait KARNAL: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that 40 leaders spearheading the agitation against the central farm laws will tour across the country to seek support...

US Embassy in Myanmar cautions its citizens as armored vehicles rolled into cities YANGON: The US Embassy in Myanmar has appealed to its citizens to “shelter-in-place” on Monday, citing reports of military movements in Yangon, after armored vehicles rolled into cities for the...

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 342, as per...

PM Modi invites motivational stories for February 28 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ NEW DELHI: Ahead of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Hosts win toss, elect to bat first CHENNAI: India won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Hosts are trailing by 0-1 in...

Despite COVID-19, govt took up reforms to make India one of the top economies: Sitharaman NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the ongoing COVID-19 situation did not deter the Central government from taking measures for reforms that are necessary for...

