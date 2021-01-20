India Post News Paper

Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara lights up to mark Guru Gobind Singh’s ‘Parkash Purab’

Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara lights up to mark Guru Gobind Singh's 'Parkash Purab'
January 20
12:32 2021
NEW DELHI: Bangla Sahib Gurudwara was all lit up on the occasion of ‘Parkash Purab’, which marks the 354th birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on Wednesday.

Devotees also offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib with COVID-19 protocols in place.
“We have been following COVID-19 norms from 20 March. We installed sanitizer machines and no one is allowed to come without a mask in Gurudwara,” said Ranjit Singh, Head Priest at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

A resident of Punjab said that people come here from across the country to celebrate Guruparv. “Arrangements are good here we have been directed to wear a mask and maintain the social distancing.”

“We pray to god that the virus ends soon and 2021 come with happiness,” a devotee from Punjab said.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the ‘Guru Gaddi’ at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI) 

