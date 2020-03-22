Something went wrong with the connection!

Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony reverberates with conches, drums

March 22
18:36 2020
NEW DELHI: While the whole city was under ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, the people of South Delhi’s Freedom Fighter Colony – the capital’s largest unauthorized colony – were out in their balconies to abide by the Prime Minister’s request to show support to the medical professionals by clapping and banging on plates with spoons.

People came out in their balconies and started to clap, thump and some of them even danced. In the colony, people also used ‘Dafli’ and drums. Speaking to IANS, Gagandeep Sohal, 22, a college student said, “We are abiding by the PM’s request and are thanking the medical, media and security personnel for their exemplary services in the hour of need.”

“The doctors, media personnel and security personnel are risking their lives to keep us protected,” said Manas Sachdeva, 34, a software professional. Earlier on Thursday night, Modi had appealed to the people to mark this Sunday as ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Don’t look at it as a curfew, look at it as a ‘care for you’ initiative,” said BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

“I appeal to all of you to support Janata Curfew by staying in your homes and participate in the fight against corona,” said Gambhir. At least 341 corona cases have been confirmed in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday with five deaths reported from across the country.

