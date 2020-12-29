India Post News Paper

Delhi’s temp drops to 3.6 degrees Celsius, likely to fall by 2 degrees more in next 24 hrs
December 29
16:05 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am on Tuesday which is likely to fall by 2 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Parts of the national capital witnessed fog this morning.
Northwest India is bracing for a chilly New Year’s eve as the minimum temperatures are likely to fall in the region by three to five degrees Celsius during the next three days.

“After the passage of the western disturbance and under the influence of the consequent strengthening of cold and dry northwesterly/northerly lower-level winds: Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over Northwest India during next 3 days (29th-31st December) and slight rise by 2-3°C thereafter,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its bulletin.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated to some pockets is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and north Rajasthan during 29th-30th December and Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets over these regions on 31st December 2020 and 1st January 2021 and abatement of cold wave conditions thereafter, IMD said.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Uttar Pradesh and isolated cold wave conditions are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha during 30th-31st December 2020, according to IMD.

Dense fog engulfed Ludhiana this morning, leading to poor visibility. According to IMD, the city is likely to record minimum 2 degrees Celsius and maximum 15 degrees Celsius temperatures today.

“Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours during 29th December, 2020-02nd January 2021 and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours during 31st December, 2020-02nd January 2021,” said IMD.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperatures so far as 13 to 14 degrees Celsius temperature has been recorded over isolated pockets of Mumbai, according to IMD. The trend is likely to continue for 24 hours with a gradual increase in temperatures thereafter. (ANI) 

