India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper: PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto

Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper: PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto
December 28
10:21 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the slew of issues afflicting the people of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper.

He made these remarks while speaking during a rally in Sindh’s Larkana District on the 14th death anniversary of the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.
“We had said that democracy is the best revenge and hence, we restored the system despite all the ill-practices,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. He added that democracy was snatched from the people of Pakistan.

Targeting the Imran Khan government, Bilawal said that Pakistanis are bearing the burden of a puppet and selected government.

This rebuke comes as PPP has announced it would launch a movement to remove the ‘puppet’ Imran Khan government in Pakistan, reported local media. The party will start a campaign from Lahore on January 5.

“On January 5, which is the birth anniversary of [party founder] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, PPP’s executive committee will set up its base in Lahore,” Samaa TV quoted Bilawal as saying. “The end of this puppet government will begin from the city where the foundation of PPP was laid,” he added.

Stressing that PPP can not bear the suffering of people in Pakistan, Bilawal said that only his party can save this country as he asked the party’s provincial leadership and workers to gear up to take part in the agitation against the sitting government.

Remembering his mother, Bilawal said that it has been 14 years but we still miss Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Referring to Benazir Bhutoo, the PPP Chairman said, “Shaheed Bibi, your Pakistan is in turmoil, there is no freedom of speech, life or even breath.”

“We fulfilled Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s 30-year struggle for the restoration of the 1973 constitution by introducing the 18th amendment and transferring all the powers to parliament,” Bilawal added. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanBalochistanBilawal BhuttoFree BalochistanHindu Minority In PakistanHindu temple in KPHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadPakistanPM Imran KhanPPPTalibanUNGA president
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.