DE$!neR Motwani

February 25
14:58 2021
Entrepreneur Pooja Motwani (De$!neR) is not new to the world of fashion. She has established herself since 2004 as a designer, supplier and exporter providing the best quality products to consumers across the world. Her exhibitions had started from Delhi (INDIA) and have reached as far places as  USA , Canada , St Martin,London, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong, China, Singapore and Malaysia. She also has online stores that deliver products worldwide. With the grace of God and experience of almost 16 years exhibiting in Delhi & out of India, she offers a complete range of Indian wear ,includes suits, saris, lehngas & costume jewelry designed by Pooja Motwani and handcrafted by skilled craftsmen.

IMG-2643Apart from designing apparels Ms. Motwani owns the Brands My Rajasthan Concept and Moh Essentials Rose Gold Oil as well.

Ms. Motwani has participated in world Sindhi Sammelan San Francisco as an official fashion & jewelry designer and did a fashion show . Her concept was to work on Sindhi styles with Sindhi models and Sindhi music. Ms. Motwani created a Sindhi fashion show and presented in Sindhi Sammelan Sfo and Toronto that was the lime light of the Event where in she launched Sindhi outfits & Sindhi Ajrak Dupattas .

Ms. Motwani created an – Organic | Reusable | Sustainable Ajrak Handmade Mask Collection in Covid Period and that has been talk of the collection. Being highly concerned towards Women Empowerment Ms. Motwani has encouraged and helped many girls in establishing their own business by giving innovative ideas . Moreover, she is a well-known social worker. She has contributed tremendously during Kashmir floods, Nepal earthquake, Chennai floods, St Martin Hurricane and Kerala floods.

Ms. Motwani and  her team runs the Feed the Needy campaign for Covid 19  andprovided rations to 3000 families. Motwani’s greatest possession is her happy clients who have immense satisfaction about their purchase.

Madness is perhaps the most common symptom of this genius. It’s her quality that has inspired Indian wear & Jewelry designs by Pooja and her spectacular range of jewelry. She started out at the young age of 17. Pooja Motwani has design as her passion for life, which is also symbolized buy the beautiful ‘De$!neR’ tattoo on her hand.

