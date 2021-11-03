Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is all set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards. As per People magazine, the 29-year-old rapper was announced as the...

‘We love you’ : Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours SRK on his 56th birthday DUBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday ended on a great note as Dubai’s iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the movie star by displaying his image to wish him ‘Happy...

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and...

Website launched to highlight violence against media in Pakistan KARACHI: After the arrest of two dozen journalists, a collective forum of editors and news directors in Pakistan has launched a website to check the Imran khan-led government’s crackdown against...

India calls for hike in climate finance to 1 trillion dollars NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called upon the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) to work closely to protect the interests of developing...

US formally recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 WASHINGTON: Following rigorous review and authorization process by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (local time) has formally recommended the Pfizer...

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding visit to Italy, UK NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New Delhi after concluding his five-day foreign visit to Italy and the UK on Wednesday where he enhanced India’s self-declared renewable energy commitments...

Where are Indians travelling to this festive season? NEW DELHI: Over the past year and a half, travellers have collectively missed milestones, moments together, including occasions and festive travel. With the upcoming festive holidays, lockdown restrictions gradually easing...

Who To Watch At The 2021 Rolex Paris Masters Although the sporting year is edging closer to its close, there is still plenty of action before the end of 2021 and when it comes to the tennis court, that...

Diwali Should And Would Usher-In Better Days Coming Year Surendra Ullal & Ramesh Soparawala Diwali Phir Aagayi Sajani, an old Indian film song is alive even today and with this hope all of us, world over, should be heading...

Kohli may lose ODI captaincy as well; India likely to have one skipper for T20 and ODI: Sources NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with the way the Indian team has performed in their first two matches of the ICC...

Infighting in Punjab Congress continues, Sidhu slams Channi for promising ‘lollipops’ CHANDIGARH: Referring to the recent freebies announced by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday attacked politicians who offer “lollipops” just ahead of...

The Best NFL Players in 2021Â The NFL season is up and running, and some players are already proving themselves to be MVP candidates. This season has some of the best talents weâ€™ve ever seen, from...

Make Money In Trading Using Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Trading is no longer a hidden cache; many people have turned into day traders by investing in share markets for-profits, long-term investments, and entertainment. Based on more than 100 Japanese...

Russia likely to export new S-500 missile systems to India, China MOSCOW: Russia may supply its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC),...

Over 106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far NEW DELHI: Over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. “Over 106.85 crore vaccine...

PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage tomorrow NEW DELHI: Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination...

‘Make in India’ startup to manufacture 1000 drones for agriculture sector CHENNAI: Garuda Aerospace, a startup under the ‘Make in India’ campaign is manufacturing 1000 drones for the agriculture sector that would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Drones will...

US lawmaker to introduce Bill to make Diwali federal holiday WASHINGTON: Congressman Carolyn Maloney will introduce a bill in US Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States. On Wednesday, the Democrat Congressman from...