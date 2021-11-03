India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs
November 03
10:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

According to the release, these states, UTs include Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had directed the health ministry officials to extend help to all the States, UTs having high dengue caseloads.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
CovaxinCOVIDCovid 19 VaccinesCovid-19 vaccinationCovishielddelhiDengue FeverDengue OutbreakDengue UpdatesHaryanaindia vaccination coverageKeralapunjabRajasthanTamil NaduUttar PradeshUttarakhandvaccination coverageWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 05th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.