Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR
December 07
10:30 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi residents woke up to a foggy morning on Monday as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital.

Apart from Delhi, the fog was also witnessed in the National Capital Region including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida. Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers’ protest, traffic has slowed down across the capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, IMD’s regional weather forecasting Centre in Delhi last week had said that the stubble burning has decreased significantly and increased pollution level is mainly due to local vehicle emission and industrial pollution.

“In the last two days, wind speed has decreased significantly and is in a transition stage from easterly to northerly. From Monday again there will be a slight improvement in air quality,” he had said. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

