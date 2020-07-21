Deoband seeks lifting of curbs on Bakrid

DEOBAND (UP): Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has sent a letter to the Yogi Adityanath government with five demands for the upcoming Bakrid festival. Darul Uloom spokesman Mufti Ashraf Usmani said in the latter that, it has been said that namaaz should be allowed in mosques with proper social distancing. He said arrangements should also be made for slaughter of animals and the ban on sale of goats should be lifted.

Markets and shopping malls should remain open for the festival and the imposition of ‘five persons in a mosque’ rule should be lifted. The Mufti further said that in view of the festival being held either on July 31 or August 1, the government should shift the weekly lockdown to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rehman Barq has also demanded that Muslims be allowed to offer community prayers in mosques on Bakrid. Barq, 90, submitted a memorandum to Sambhal district magistrate Avinash Krishan, and said that offering individual prayers at homes is not enough.

“Only limited people are allowed to offer prayers in mosques. This won’t be sufficient. Authorities must allow all Muslims to offer namaaz in order to get rid of Covid-19 pandemic and save the world,” he later told reporters.

The Samajwadi Party MP said, “When Muslims pray together and seek for forgiveness from Allah, especially on this day, it never goes in vain. I request authorities to grant permission to offer community namaaz on the day and let people pray together to make the world free from this pandemic. We will ensure that all precautionary measures are taken and Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.”

The festival is likely to be celebrated on July 31 or August 1. The Samajwadi Party leader also urged the district magistrate to grant permission for opening of animal markets ahead of the festival. The district magistrate, Avinash Krishan, meanwhile, said the state government’s guidelines prohibit assembly of more than five persons in mosques and all other religious places.

“As of now, no direction has been issued from the UP government in this connection and action will be taken accordingly if we receive any orders for Eid,” he said.

