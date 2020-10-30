India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Depending upon coronavirus vaccine trials, India will expand its cooperation to other countries: MEA

Depending upon coronavirus vaccine trials, India will expand its cooperation to other countries: MEA
October 30
11:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and depending upon the coronavirus vaccine trials, India will expand its cooperation to other countries, including capacity building for vaccine development production and delivery, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

“As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in United Nations General Assembly last month, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-10 pandemic. India will also help all countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines. Cooperations and discussions of clinical trials are already underway,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the weekly virtual press briefing here.

Replying to a question of the number of countries that have requested for vaccine cooperation with India, he said that cooperations and discussions of clinical trials with the neighbouring countries are already underway.

India has organised two training modules for its neighbouring countries in which about 90 health experts and scientists have participated.

Also Read: Is Sputnik V Vaccine a risk to the world?

“We propose to expand these programmes to other countries. With regards to discussions on clinical trials, there was a delegation which visited Bangladesh from October 17 to 19. There were discussions between the concerned departments and in these discussions the current stage of vaccine development in India and the modalities of clinical trials in Bangladesh were discussed,” Srivastava said

“We also had virtual discussions with the concerned officials of Myanmar. As the situation to development of vaccine evolves the two sides will discuss and decide the modalities of cooperation,” he further said.

“In due course, depending upon the trials of COVID-19 vaccine in India, we propose to expand our cooperation to other countries and it will include clinical trials and capacity building for vaccine development, production and delivery,” the MEA added. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Depending upon coronavirus vaccine ... - https://t.co/8hzqepmi6j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - October 30, 2020, 5:38 am

    PM Modi condemns knife attack in Nice, says ... - https://t.co/usKXP2V30Z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaFranceTies #IndianArmy #KnifeAttackInNice #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - October 30, 2020, 5:28 am

    PM #Modi extends wishes on Milad-un-Nabi - https://t.co/OiGyLNPL7G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Eid #EidUlFitr #FranceBeheading #India #IndianMuslims #Islam #IslamicCountries #MiladunNabi #MiladunNabiVideos #MiladunNabiWishes #PMModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 30, 2020, 5:26 am

    Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend wishes on occasion ... - https://t.co/YMJDlncdGb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShah #Eid #EidUlFitr #FranceBeheading #India #IndianMuslims #Islam #IslamicCountries #MiladunNabi #MiladunNabiVideos #MiladunNabiWishes #Political
    h J R

    - October 30, 2020, 5:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.