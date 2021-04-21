India Post News Paper

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in George Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in George Floyd's death
April 21
12:09 2021
WASHINGTON: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of African-American George Floyd by a jury in the Hennepin County court.

The 12 jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death in May 2020, CNN reported.
It further reported that the maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or USD 20,000.

Chauvin was handcuffed in the courtroom and taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Judge Peter Cahill said, “eight weeks from now we will have sentencing.” Cahill thanked the jurors for what he called “heavy duty” service in the case. The former officer was charged with killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, which was captured on video footage in May 2020 and triggered nationwide demonstrations for racial justice.

Attorney Ben Crump and Floyd’s family released a statement following the conviction of Chauvin, saying, “today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world,” CNN reported. (ANI) 

