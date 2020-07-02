Desi Producer’s Hollywood flick released in OTT platform

PRAKASH M SWAMY

CHENNAI: Cinedigm Corp has released Kyyba Films’ DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE on DVD and digital platforms including Apple, Amazon, FandangoNow, VUDU and more.

Produced by Detroit –based Indian American Tel Ganesan, Jesi Jensen (“Legends & Lies”) costars with Nathan Kane Mathers (brother of Marshall Mathers/Eminem) in his introductory role, which is directed by Sam Logan Khaleghi.

Aaron Herman Russman wrote the screenplay for the film that features original music from platinum selling artist SwiftyMcVay (Eminem’s former band mate in D12) who also stars in the film. Additionally, the film marks the U.S. acting debut of the renowned Indian actor Nepoleon Duraisamy who has acted in over 130 films in Bollywood.

Kyyba Film’s founder, President & CEO Tel Ganesan serves as Producer on the film. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose, well-known and prominent Michigan community and business leaders are the Executive Producers on the film.

DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE is an action-packed crime thriller following a pair of local police officers from a small town just outside of Detroit being plagued by mysterious murders. As the evidence mounts up, the officers can no longer deny the presence of a long forgotten supernatural entity, the Nain Rouge, the city’s harbinger of doom.

“Kyyba Films could not have been more proud to announce the release of its debut feature film Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge,” said Tel K. Ganesan, President and CEO, Kyyba Films. “Key players deliver their best, be it cinematography, production, sound design as well as editing, turning this into a true Hollywood production from a Michigan based company with its very powerful and atmospheric visuals and certainly keeping the audience at the edge of their seats”

Founded by Tel K. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose, Kyyba Films is a major film production company based in Michigan. The company focuses on the production of original feature films and music videos. Kyyba Distributions in partnership with Celebrity Films, India will be distributing the Liam Neeson Starrer, The Marksman previously known as The Minuteman, the upcoming action-thriller from director Robert Lorenz for the territory of Indian Subcontinent.

“Kyyba Films has crafted a suspenseful, edge-of-your-seat thriller that explores the dark forces – both human and not – that leave behind a bizarre trail of murders,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions and Digital Sales. “Featuring a strong female lead who is also a military veteran, the film’s dramatic exploration of larger social and moral conflicts in a Detroit community adds further resonance and weight to its bone-chilling scares and truly terrifying ending.”

“Indian-Americans are doing extremely well in US business, politics, IT sector, medicine and science and technology. But except Night Shyamalan Ashok Amritraj and Meera Nair not many ventured into Hollywood. My dream is to make it big in Hollywood,” said Tel Ganesan the Founder/Executive Producer of Kyyba Films.

Ganesan is also the Chairman of the Board of Kyyba. Tel is on the Advisory Committee for the National Veteran Business Development Council, Board of Directors for Global Detroit and also a member and Board of Advisors of Ann Arbor-SPARK, Global Talent Retention Initiative of Southeast Michigan (GTRI) and Astia He is also a Board Member of James and Patricia Anderson Engineering Ventures Institute, Wayne State University.

Ganesan served as the President of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Detroit chapter for the six terms. He served as the Chairman of TiECon and led the development of TiE’s flagship conference on Entrepreneurship in Detroit during turbulent times. Tel is the Founder & President of the KyybaKidz Foundation to assist orphaned children and underprivileged individuals by providing job training for job placement resulting in gainful long-term career. He served as the past VP of American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin (ASEI)

Tel has appeared on several TV and radio interviews such as FOX 2 News, Detroit Public TV, NPR, WWJ News Radio and Indian TV Channels. In addition, Tel has been featured in numerous digital and print media such as Financial Times, Detroit News, Oakland Press, Business Magazine, Corp Magazine, Japan’s NIKKEI, BBC and Times of India. Tel has received several awards of excellence & honor such as 2019 U.S. PINOYS Hall of Fame Award, Chicago MAFS’s Mahatma Gandhi Medallion of Excellence for Top 20 Global Icons.

Filmmaker of the year Award from MEAF’s 9th Annual Congressional Awards Gala in 2019, Global Detroit’s Corporate Leadership Award, Dbusiness’s The Detroit 500, The Most Powerful Business Leaders in Metro Detroit, Corp Magazine’s Diversity Business Leader Dbusiness’s 2019 Champions of the New Economy, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year finalist – 2014, 2013, 2012 , Outstanding Young Asian American of Michigan, Special Tribute for Excellence – Michigan State Senate, Outstanding Service & Contribution Award, Leader & Innovator Award. In addition, Tel is a public speaker and has spoken at several conferences and seminars.

