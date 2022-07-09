India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Desi Roots and Wings exhibition

Desi Roots and Wings exhibition
July 09
13:44 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Following its successful inaugural exhibition “E/Merge: Art of the Indian Diaspora,” the National Indo-American Museum (NIAM), which builds bridges across generations and connects cultures through the diverse colorful stories of Indian Americans, announces  “American Desis: Roots and Wings,” an exploration of the heritage and experiences of Indian Americans in the United States. The exhibition opens with a free public reception Friday, July 292022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at NIAM’s home, the Umang and Paragi Patel Center, 815 S. Main Street, Lombard, a Southside suburb of Chicago.
 
The exhibition comprises a set of 24 interpretive panels, the first of which states, “The first Asian in Congress. The creator of Hotmail. Athletes. Doctors. Cab drivers. Musicians. Activists. One out of every 100 Americans traces his or her roots to India. From Silicon Valley to Small-town, U.S.A., the lives and stories of America’s 3.3 million Indian Americans are woven into the larger story of this nation—and have shaped what it is today.”
 
The exhibition continues with panels on, among other topics:

  • Immigration and the diverse heritage of Indians
  • American images of Indians, including through the popularity of Bollywood films
  • Challenges to obtaining citizenship
  • The word “desi” representing a collective identity for South Asians
  • The ways music, dance, and food tell the Indian-American story
  • The introduction of yoga to American culture
  • Indian-American professions, from doctors to engineers, from scientists to cab drivers, and more

Originally titled “Beyond Bollywood: Indian Americans Shape the Nation” and produced by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center and the National Museum of American History (NMAH), the exhibition ran at the NMAH from February 2014 to August 2015. NIAM co-hosted the traveling version of the show (organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service) with the Field Museum from summer 2017 through January 2018. When the national exhibition tour ended, the Smithsonian donated the exhibition to NIAM.

“‘Desi Roots and Wings’ is a great introduction to the history and culture of Americans of Indian descent,” said NIAM Executive Director Tamara Biggs. “Even if you are part of the community, you will discover something new. And if you are not desi and curious about the community, this is the best place to start.”

The National Indo-American Museum (NIAM) aims to document and exhibit the stories of diverse Indian communities across America, creating an archive of Indo-American history and culture for future generations. Launched in 2008 as the Indo-American Heritage Museum, NIAM grew organically from the Education department of Chicago’s Indo-American Center. NIAM is the first U.S. museum established by and for Indian Americans, evolving to tell the stories of this immigrant community. It is also the first museum of its kind to combine art, education, and digital technology to preserve the heritage and celebrate the contributions of Indian Americans to America’s cultural mosaic.
 
NIAM is supported in part by the Arts Work Fund, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Chicago Community Trust, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, RallaKlepak Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Studio Institute, US Bank, and many individual donors.

Comments

comments

Tags
BAPSCommunityDiasporaE/Merge: Art of the Indian DiasporaExhibitionIndian AmericansIndian communityIndian originMMNA Sakhi -SVNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.