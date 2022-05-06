India Post News Paper

Desserts, but not for kids! Shop offers kinky treats with erotic art

Desserts, but not for kids! Shop offers kinky treats with erotic art
May 06
11:55 2022
NEW YORK: Erotic desserts? Those seeking more than a bit of romance can find a treat in this groovy New York shop that offers sinful delicacies in the shape of grown-up fantasies ranging from stuffed waffles shaped like penises and vulvas, to cupcakes with pierced nipples and brightly decorated cookies depicting genitalia!

Nestled in the bustling Orchard Street filled with bistros and late-night food joints, the shop named ‘Kinky’s’ sports bubble gum pink colour and sports an “Adults Only, must be 18 to enter” sign on its front door.
Themed “dessert and sex” the interiors of the dessert bar is bound to take your mind by the storm. Furnished like a playground for adult fantasies, the heart stickers on the storefront do not allow you to peak and see what’s in for you.

Sticking by its name, the walls of the shop are filled with quirky and sexually provocative posters and magazine covers. Decked out in a very explicit decor, they also have graphic neon LED signboards that look straight out of an adult magazine.

Lit up in shades of pinks, red, and blue the dessert bar offers visually entertaining cookies, cupcakes and waffles named with kinky phrases.

The shop is the brainchild of couple – August DeWindt and her husband John. DeWindt termed the shop as an “adult candy store” as reported by InsideHook.

“We’re not trying to hide it,” DeWindt told the media outlet, adding that similar places remain a taboo. “You could go to a bakery and probably order a penis cake, but they’re going to be real discreet about it,” he added.

“We’re really about sex-positivity. The space itself is just really designed with kinks in mind. So it’s just really out there in your face,” DeWindt said as quoted by the *ezine*. Stressing on incorporating sex-positivity, DeWindt said, “I want them to come in and feel like they can really be themselves.” (ANI)

