Destination Karnataka event

Destination Karnataka event
April 08
16:28 2021
India Post News Service

As part of the Destination India series focusing on States, Destination Karnataka was held on March 29, 2021.  It was held in a hybrid format with a dozen industry leaders and Consulate together in Bay Area meeting with Karnataka government and several other industry leaders from India and West Coast virtually. Over 70 industry leaders/representatives participated.

From Karnataka, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatnarayan ji graced the occasion virtually and gave his thoughts about the opportunities in Bengaluru and Karnataka, particularly in IT, BT, Pharma and energy. He said that out of Fortune 500 companies, 400 were present in Bengaluru.  Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, in-charge of IT, BT, Education besides other departments gave a detailed and impressive presentation on Bengaluru and Karnataka including policy reforms, various schemes to promote entrepreneurship and improved start up eco system.

Consul General Dr T V Nagendra Prasad in his remarks, emphasized on growing India-US relations, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, opening of sectors including insurance, reforms in labour laws, Productivity linked incentive scheme to make India a manufacturing hub and Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.  The significance of cooperation between the silicon valleys was emphasized by many speakers.

The industry leaders and venture capitalists ranging from Bloom energy, HP, Applied Materials, Point Guard ventures, Tekion, Adobe, Sanofi, Novartis, Acalvio, Google X, Tech Mahindra etc. were present and shared their experiences and made suggestions. The USISPF partnered with the event. 

This was the third such event under the States program series and we look forward to covering many more states during the course of the year.

