Devotees celebrate ‘Hola Mohalla’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Devotees celebrate ‘Hola Mohalla’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar
March 19
10:10 2022
AMRITSAR: The three-day-long Sikh festival, ‘Hola Mohalla’ or Warrior Holi began at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple to seek blessings and also took a holy dip in ‘sarovar’ on the occasion of Hola Mohalla.

Hola Mohalla, observed at Punjab’s Shri Anandpur Sahib is a big festive event for Sikhs around the world. The festivities include a display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry, primarily to pay homage to the bravery of Sikh warriors. Later the festival is followed by dance, music and spraying of colours.

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Shahib. On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. (ANI)

