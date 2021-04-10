India Post News Paper

Devotees seen flouting COVID-19 guidelines at temple in Mathura

Devotees seen flouting COVID-19 guidelines at temple in Mathura
April 10
10:34 2021
MATHURA: Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, a massive crowd of devotees were seen flouting COVID-related guidelines at Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple in Vrindavan on Friday.

Devotees were seen flouting COVID-related guidelines despite priests were urging them to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
With the second wave of COVID-19, the district administrations of the state have imposed a night curfew in the districts including the capital Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with officials of Team-11 on the situation in the state and instructed officials to ensure that 60 per cent of all tests being conducted in the state were RT-PCR tests.

He also gave directions to the Health Department and others to make necessary arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed ‘Tika Utsav’. For the third consecutive day, India on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542. With 780 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,67,642. There are currently 9,79,608 active cases in the country. (ANI) 

