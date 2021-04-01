Devotional music album by Kiran Nath

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: Kiran Nath, a renowned singer, composer, poet, performer and music teacher in the Greater Boston area organized a virtual program in the honor of release of her devotional music album â€˜Meera – Love and Godlinessâ€™ on Sunday, March 28, 2021 .The event was presented as an inspiring occasion of singing her own compositions to celebrate Meeraâ€™s love for Krishna from her childhood to sainthood together with dancing by the dance gurus from India and Boston areas.

Hundreds of music lovers attended the program and congratulated her for bringing out her lovely devotional music album. The program started with welcome and thank you messages by Kiran Nath and singing of a few melodious Meera Bhajans by her as well. Sanjay Kaul, an active community leader welcomed and introduced the chief guest of the event Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, NY to the participants of the event by presenting his brief biographical sketch.

Randhir Jaiswal said that he loves music and listened to Kiran Nathâ€™s songs before and enjoyed her lively singing. He said that Mirabai was not only Hindu mystic poet but also a devotee of Krishna. She is a celebrated Bhakti saint. He also expressed that he is honored to release Kiran Nathâ€™s Music album and listen to her songs along with dancing for those songs.

Another guest of the evening M. K. Angajan, founder of Life Mastery Foundation is committed to the dissemination of value-based education, life-skills, principle-centered living, regardless of faith, religion, creed, or race. He said that this devotional album is a combination of art and science. The art of intonation in music inspires your heart with lot of devotion. Kiran Nath has done a wonderful work. The music and songs are great and create the mood for devotion.

Praveen Minocha and Manisha Jain as MCâ€™s narrated the background of each song and the life story of Meerabai in connection with those songs. They invited well-known dance Gurus to present their dance piece for those songs as well. The dance Gurus who participated in this event from Boston and India wereAnami Poreddy, Ranjani Saigal, Rajeshwari Kumar, Jeyanthi Ghatraju, Vandana Tiwari Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, Mouli Pal. Each guru choreographed their dance to suite that song.

The classical dance formats presented were Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Kathak. It was amazing to see the refined gestures, moves, and minute flutters of their fingers. They displayed emotions showing through from head to toe, snapping with energy.

Their dancing blew as one with the singers’ vocal lines. Divine singing by Kiran Nath in the background seemed to open the third eye and made people to feel the presence of Meera and her love for Krishna. As a special highlight of the event, Praveen Minocha displayed beautiful paintings about Meera by Kiran Nath, and Anu Sood from London, and other artists from India and Boston. These paintings added a special the essence of Meeraâ€™s love and devotion to her almighty Krishna.

The participants congratulated Kiran Nath for her beautiful devotional album by sending messages in the chat box.

