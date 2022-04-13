Is hate speech becoming the ‘new normal’ in India? Dr Ram Puniyani Recently, the UN General Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution to observe March 15 as “Combat Islamophobia’ day. Though the resolution was unanimous, India’s response was that it...

5 Things That Can Boost Your Career In Fashion Design Skills In 2022 Who is a Fashion Designer? A Fashion Designer is a professional who bases the requirements on conceptualizing, outlining, designing, and creating garments as well as accessories. They draw inspiration from...

Imran Booted Out As Hindus celebrated Ramnavmi last Sunday, it seems the human psychological paradigm hasn’t changed a bit. In the current we have Putin repeating the same scenario that Ravan had done...

India’s New York Consulate terms assault on 2 Sikh men in New York ‘deplorable’ NEW YORK: Assault on two Sikh men in New York’s Richmond Hills is “deplorable”, said the Consulate General of India in New York in a statement on Wednesday. Indian Consulate...

Owaisi accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan of bias against minority community HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for demolishing the houses of the accused involved in the violence...

DGCA restrains 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max, asks them to retrain NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has restrained 90 pilots of SpiceJet airline from operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding they were not properly trained, informed...

Millind Gaba shares first pictures from engagement with Pria Beniwal NEW DELHI: Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal. The ‘Yaar Mod Do’ singer took to his Instagram handle to share the first...

Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours as she steps out at Mumbai airport MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal last December, recently sparked pregnancy rumours after being spotted at the Mumbai airport. Several videos of the ‘Bang Bang’ actor...

IPL 2022: Jadeja becomes most successful bowler against RCB NAVI MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful bowler against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he holds the record for the most number of wickets against the...

Assam govt to hand over land to Civil Aviation Ministry by May 10 for expansion, modernization of Airports LILBARI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the state government will hand over the land to Civil Aviation Ministry by May 10 for the expansion and...

4.4 million diaspora defined India’s image in US society: Jaishankar WASHINGTON: Underlining the transformation in India-US ties in the last two decades, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that a key driver in this change has...

Jaishankar appreciates US help during second COVID-19 wave in India WASHINGTON: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday praised the US for helping India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interaction with students of Howard...

India-US higher education cooperation to help take bilateral ties forward WASHINGTON: A day after India-US announced the intent to establish a new Education and Skills Development Working Group, a Washington-based expert said that higher education cooperation between the two countries...

New York Police identify ‘person of interest’ in Brooklyn subway shooting NEW YORK: New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. “This is Frank James. He is a person...

India set to miss 2022 solar target by 27%: Report NEW DELHI: India is projected to fall “well short” of its target for 2022 of having 100 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity, largely due to slow uptake of rooftop...

Ukraine war: Report of Mariupol chemical attack sparks US, UK concern WASHINGTON DC: The US and the UK have said they are looking into reports that chemical weapons have been used by Russian forces attacking the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Ukraine’s Azov...

US professor refers to India as a s***hole, singles out Brahmins PHILADELPHIA: University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made more inflammatory comments on a national conservative talk show Friday, slamming immigrants who are critical of the US, Philadelphia Inquirer reported....

Excel Foundation USA/NEO Hindu Unity Movement, pray for peace in Ukraine India Post News Service ANAHEIM, CA: The world is witnessing a distressed and disturbed situation since last few weeks when Russia attacked on Ukraine. Many residents of Ukraine are fleeing...

FIA celebrates Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bulls India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Indian American community organization Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, celebrated Indian Heritage Night for the 5th consecutive year, at the Now Arena where the...