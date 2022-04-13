India Post News Paper

DGCA restrains 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max, asks them to retrain

April 13
12:18 2022
NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has restrained 90 pilots of SpiceJet airline from operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding they were not properly trained, informed SpiceJet on Wednesday.

“90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA,” DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told ANI.
However, the restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft, he added. “SpiceJet currently operates 11 MAX aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these 11 aircraft”, said DGCA Director-General.

Of the 650 trained pilots on the MAX, 560 continue to remain available. The pilots will have to undergo training again, in a proper manner, on the Max simulator. The DGCA’s move comes after a 737-800 plane operated by China airline crashed in mountains in southern China killing 132 people on board last month.

Indian airlines like SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India Express operate Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets. (ANI)

