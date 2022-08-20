India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

DGCA suspends licences of 2 pilots for violation of rules in two separate cases

DGCA suspends licences of 2 pilots for violation of rules in two separate cases
August 20
10:46 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licence of pilots for violation of rules in two separate cases.

A senior DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of the SpiceJet flight for six months after he ignored a co-pilot’s warning to skirt the clouds and flew the plane into severe turbulence.
On May 1, the Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during the descent which resulted in injuries to a few passengers.

There were a total of 195 persons on board the aircraft including two pilots and four cabin crew members. The aircraft took off from Mumbai at approximately 5.13 pm. During the descent, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and the vertical load factor varied from +2.64G and – 1.36G. During this period the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft, the DGCA had said in its statement on May 2.

In another case, the DGCA suspended the licence of a pilot of a charter airplane in a false fuel emergency case for one month.

On October 19, 2021, the pilot of a charter plane from Bokaro to Ranchi had falsely declared low fuel emergency to get priority landing as he wanted to avoid hovering period. During the inquiry, it was found that the plane had enough fuel. (ANI)

Also ReadDGCA asks Airlines to take action against flyers without mask

Comments

comments

Tags
DGCAIATAIndia Pilots AssociationIndia TravelIndian TourismInternational Air Transport AssociationPilot IndiaPilots Licence SuspendedTravelTravel BanTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.