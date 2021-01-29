Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab Celebrations

Prabh Simran Singh

CHICAGO: Sahib-e-Kamaal Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago on January 24 2021 withShri Akhand PaathSahib from 22nd to 24th January, which was followed, by Kirtan, Ardaas and Langar by Wah-e-Guru’s grace.

The Gurpurab was celebrated with the cooperation and contribution from the whole Sadhsangat (holy congregation). Sadhsangat came to pay their obeisance and seek the blessings of DHAN GURU GOBIND SINGH JI. Hazoori Ragi Jatha sang GURBANI KIRTAN with great devotion and everyone enjoyed the blissful atmosphere. Langar was served after the ARDAS.

Hazoori Ragi Jatha – Bhai Sahib Bhai Teerath Singh Ji, Bhai Trilok Singh Ji and Bhai Bachan Singh Ji sang Gurbani Kirtan and connected Sadhsangat to the principles laid down by Guru Gobind Singh JI.

Guru was born in 1666 AD to father – DHAN GURU TEG BAHADUR SAHIB JI and mother – MATA GUJRI JI at Patna sahib in Bihar India. A beautiful GURUDWARA, TAKHAT SRI HARMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB JI is situated at this place now. He became the 10th GURU of Sikhs at the age of nine when his father GURU TEG BAHADUR SAHIB JI sacrificed his life at Chandni Chowk, Delhi to protect Hindu religion from the then tyrant ruler Aurangzeb.

He gave a unique identity to SIKHs and started KHALSA PANTH on VAISAKHI of 1699 where he performed AMRIT SANCHAAR and created PANJ PYARAS. He then himself took AMRIT from them and became GOBIND SINGH from GOBIND RAE. He had 4 sons (CHAAR SAHIBZAADE) – BABA AJIT SINGHI JI, BABA JUJHAR SINGH JI, BABA JORAVAAR SINGH JI and BABA FATEH SINGH JI who sacrificed their lives fighting against injustice but didn’t give up their faith.

He was a Saint-Solder who recited Gurbani – Jaap Sahib JI, Chaupayi Sahib, etc., which are an integral part of the daily prayer of Sikhs. He added gurbani recited by Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji and re-compiled Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Damdama Sahib Ji. He fought around 13 wars against the tyrant Mughal emperors and Hindu Kings of Shivalik hills (Pahari Raje). He sacrificed his entire family fighting against injustice and to instill DHARMA in humanity. He taught his Khalsa to believe only in ONE GOD and recognize the Human Race as ONE – (Manas ki jaat sabbe ekae pehchaanbo). Before leaving his body, he ended human Guruship and gave Gurtagaddi to Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Nanded, Maharashtra.

