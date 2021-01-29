India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab Celebrations

Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab Celebrations
January 29
11:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prabh Simran Singh

CHICAGO: Sahib-e-Kamaal Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago on January 24 2021 withShri Akhand PaathSahib from 22nd to 24th January, which was followed, by Kirtan, Ardaas and Langar by Wah-e-Guru’s grace.

The Gurpurab was celebrated with the cooperation and contribution from the whole Sadhsangat (holy congregation). Sadhsangat came to pay their obeisance and seek the blessings of DHAN GURU GOBIND SINGH JI. Hazoori Ragi Jatha sang GURBANI KIRTAN with great devotion and everyone enjoyed the blissful atmosphere. Langar was served after the ARDAS.

Hazoori Ragi Jatha – Bhai Sahib Bhai Teerath Singh Ji, Bhai Trilok Singh Ji and Bhai Bachan Singh Ji sang Gurbani Kirtan and connected Sadhsangat to the principles laid down by Guru Gobind Singh JI.

Guru was born in 1666 AD to father – DHAN GURU TEG BAHADUR SAHIB JI and mother – MATA GUJRI JI at Patna sahib in Bihar India. A beautiful GURUDWARA, TAKHAT SRI HARMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB JI is situated at this place now. He became the 10th GURU of Sikhs at the age of nine when his father GURU TEG BAHADUR SAHIB JI sacrificed his life at Chandni Chowk, Delhi to protect Hindu religion from the then tyrant ruler Aurangzeb.

 He gave a unique identity to SIKHs and started KHALSA PANTH on VAISAKHI of 1699 where he performed AMRIT SANCHAAR and created PANJ PYARAS. He then himself took AMRIT from them and became GOBIND SINGH from GOBIND RAE. He had 4 sons (CHAAR SAHIBZAADE) – BABA AJIT SINGHI JI, BABA JUJHAR SINGH JI, BABA JORAVAAR SINGH JI and BABA FATEH SINGH JI who sacrificed their lives fighting against injustice but didn’t give up their faith.

He was a Saint-Solder who recited Gurbani – Jaap Sahib JI, Chaupayi Sahib, etc., which are an integral part of the daily prayer of Sikhs. He added gurbani recited by Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji and re-compiled Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Damdama Sahib Ji. He fought around 13 wars against the tyrant Mughal emperors and Hindu Kings of Shivalik hills (Pahari Raje). He sacrificed his entire family fighting against injustice and to instill DHARMA in humanity. He taught his Khalsa to believe only in ONE GOD and recognize the Human Race as ONE – (Manas ki jaat sabbe ekae pehchaanbo). Before leaving his body, he ended human Guruship and gave Gurtagaddi to Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Nanded, Maharashtra.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    How villagers, farmers came ... - https://t.co/0OLdRQDxRM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 11:36 am

    #China derecognises British National ... - https://t.co/LUx8G836br Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #BritishNationalOverseasPassport #ChineseLair #HongKong #HongKongBritain #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 11:03 am

    #President Kovind condemns R-Day ... - https://t.co/6OCRkW8ZIl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 10:44 am

    Rakesh Tikait alleges BJP ... - https://t.co/UP6tCMJK0I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatiyaKisanUnion #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 10:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.