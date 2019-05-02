Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Dhoni’s contribution will be massive for India in World Cup: Gavaskar

Dhoni’s contribution will be massive for India in World Cup: Gavaskar
May 02
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NAVI MUMBAI: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar foresees Mahendra Singh Dhoni making a “massive” contribution in India’s World Cup campaign and he feels it will not be limited to the talismanic player’s much-admired instinctive reading of the game.

Dhoni has been in superb form in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has so far amassed 358 runs from 11 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. Gavaskar feels the stumper-batsman will be crucial to India posting defendable totals in the mega-event starting May 30 in the United Kingdom.

“I think it will be very important because we have a fabulous top-three. But in case the top-three don’t make their usual contribution, then Dhoni’s contribution down the order, whether it’s at number four or five, will make a big difference in India posting a defendable total,” Gavaskar told PTI here on Thursday.

Gavaskar was speaking after opening the ‘Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Care’ in Kharghar, around 40km from Mumbai.

The veteran of 125 Tests announced that he will sponsor 34 life-saving heart surgeries for children from economically and socially-challenged sections of the society.

Gavaskar also spoke highly of Dhoni’s wicket-keeping skills and how they aid skipper Virat Kohli in making field placements.

“…we have seen the wicket-keeping skills that he has. But more importantly as somebody who stands close to the wicket, guiding the spinners where to bowl, guiding the other bowlers also where to ball and making those little field adjustments…,” he elaborated.

“…(Virat) Kohli, whose brilliant fielding makes it imperative for him to stand in the deep, at long-off/long-on may be, is unable to see those little changes of the back-ward point fielder moving a little bit to his right or little bit to his left, similarly square-leg fielder moving.

“So those are the kind of changes Dhoni will be able to bring about with Kohli’s, of-course, full backing as well,” the scorer of 34 Test hundreds explained.

Gavaskar also said the fact that Dhoni has already led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph would make his experience all the more valuable.

“And when you have somebody who’s actually been in a position where he’s taken the stress and taken the team to a win as he did in 2011 (World Cup), that is invaluable in your team.

“So Dhoni’s contribution is going to be massive,” Gavaskar signed off. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.