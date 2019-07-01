Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Dialogue only way forward for peace in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Dialogue only way forward for peace in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
July 01
10:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said talks were the only way forward to herald peace in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the Centre would soon take an initiative to start a dialogue in this regard with Pakistan and all the other stakeholders.

Abdullah also wished a blissful pilgrimage to those visiting the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

“The process of dialogue should be initiated with all shades of opinion in Jammu and Kashmir, as also with Pakistan to achieve the larger objective of peace in the state,” he said on the sidelines of a function at Lakhanpur in Kathua district.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said history stood testimony to the fact that all contentious issues were sorted out by sitting around the table and hoped that the process of dialogue would be initiated by India and Pakistan, “sooner the better”.

He recalled that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had initiated talks with Pakistan even after hostilities between the two neighbouring countries in a bid to improve the relations.

“The beneficiaries of the dialogue will be the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have been bearing the brunt of the hostilities,” Abdullah said while exuding confidence that the Indo-Pak talks would lead to the culmination of violence in the state.

He reiterated that a dialogue with all the stakeholders with an avowed objective of addressing the internal and external dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir imbroglio, which he described as “political” in character, would be a major initiative towards lasting peace in the region.

“The NC has constantly been maintaining that Indo-Pak bonhomie will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in our state. Animosity can achieve nothing but destruction,” the former Union minister said.

On the commencement of the 46-day-long Amarnath Yatra from here, he said the pilgrimage was a symbol of communal harmony and hoped that it would further foster the bonds of amity and brotherhood.

Abdullah said he would be visiting the Amarnath Yatra base camp in a few days to oversee the arrangements for the pilgrimage. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.