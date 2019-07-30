Diamond is forever Superstar Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year older July 24, and the grapevine is rife with the rumor that the Bharat star has gifted Iulia a diamond...

Nora’s amazing role Actress Nora Fatehi will be seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and she says that she has amazing role in the dance-based film. “I...

Pranati excited Budding actress Pranati Rai Prakash is excited working in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Love Aaj Kal 2, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan “Imtiaz sir has been my favorite...

‘Tired but in love’ Actor Arjun Rampal’s model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn and said she is “tired but in love”. The South African model took to Instagram to...

World’s largest fusion experiment empowers Indian manufacturing VISHAL GULATI CADARACHE, France: The upcoming plasma-based world’s largest reactor that aims to demonstrate that it is possible to produce commercial electricity from clean energy source fusion is empowering industry...

Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support: Musk SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that people would be soon able to stream videos on digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube in parked Tesla electric vehicles. “Ability...

Economic offenders serious threat to global stability: India RIO DE JANEIRO: Terming economic offenders a “serious threat” to the world’s economic stability, India has urged the BRICS nations to continue to work together against such lawbreakers and fugitives....

India has game plan for electric vehicles: NITI Aayog CEO AHMEDABAD: India has put in place a game plan for electric vehicles (EV) and its components like batteries to ensure clean cities, reduce imports and utilize solar power, NITI Aayog...

When Huawei met Micromax: Will the relationship bloom? NEW DELHI: Facing heat in the US amid the ongoing Washington-Beijing trade war, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has joined hands with the Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics to give...