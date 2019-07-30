Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Diamond is forever

Diamond is forever
July 30
15:21 2019
Superstar Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year older July 24, and the grapevine is rife with the rumor that the Bharat star has gifted Iulia a diamond ring. The reports also state that it was Salman’s mother Salma Khan who suggested him to give Iulia a piece of jewellery on her birthday.

Salman and Iulia, a Romanian actor-singer, have never confirmed their relationship but they have often been spotted together. On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3. IANS

