BLACKOUT – Book review of a debut novel Capt Krishan Sharma India Post News Service “Blackout” starts out strange and gets stranger, in the best way possible. (The work of fiction relays, which Arya has crafted to be...

CDS chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh passes away NEW DELHI: Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in a military chopper crash on December 8, succumbed to his injuries. He was the lone survivor of the chopper crash...

Australian PM tests for Covid-19 following casual contact SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tested for Covid-19 late Tuesday after coming into a casual contact. The testing followed his attendance at a school graduation ceremony in Sydney last...

Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO NEW DELHI: The Omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate, the World Health Organization has said. WHO Director-General Tedros A. Ghebreyesus said that a total of 77 countries have...

Diesel, petrol prices largely steady since Diwali NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies yet again kept fuel prices unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday. Accordingly, diesel and petrol rates in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre...

Australia’s Qantas to open direct flights from Australia to Rome NEW DELHI: Australia’s largest airline Qantas will soon extend its services to provide the nation’s only direct flights to continental Europe. From next June, Qantas will offer return flights three...

11 Chief Ministers to visit Ayodhya today AYODHYA: Eleven Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will be in Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The chief ministers were in Varanasi for two...

US COVID deaths surpass 8 lakh, Biden prays for loved ones left behind WASHINGTON: Deaths from the COVID-19 in the US has surpassed the tragic numbers of 8,00,000 on Tuesday (local time) with President Joe Biden saying all “loved ones” left behind are...

Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR rates to Rs 1,975 from 4,500 MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has once again slashed the price of the RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport. In the beginning, the price was Rs 4,500. Then it was cut down...

US Congress members urge for meeting between Biden, Dalai Lama WASHINGTON: The Biden administration’s presumptive Tibet coordinator should push for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Dalai Lama, fully implement US laws on Tibet, end the practice...

Why skipping meals in the journey of weight loss is a misconception MUMBAI: Think twice the next time you consider accelerating your weight loss journey by skipping meals. This misdemeanour can cause your metabolism to slow down, which can lead to weight gain,...

Ashes: Expected too much from Stokes in 1st Test, admits Root ADELAIDE: England Test skipper Joe Root has admitted that he expected too much out of all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Ashes Test. England and Australia will lock horns in...

Stopping arthritis before it begins CALIFORNIA: The researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC recently have used a stem cell-based bio-implant to repair cartilage and delay joint degeneration in a large animal model....

Study reveals association between meditation, immune system changes WASHINGTON: A large-scale genomic study recently revealed robust activation of the immune system is associated with advanced meditation. The study was published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National...

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make first public appearance as married couple MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport. The newlyweds have returned to Mumbai after...

Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh come out with new song ‘Mohabbat Hai’ MUMBAI: After ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have returned with another love song. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Vyrl Originals, the latest track ‘Mohabbat...

Brad Pitt set to officially start new career in music industry WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Brad Pitt would be adding another role to his ever-growing resume with the actor and Oscar-winning producer’s new venture into the music world. According to E! News,...

Nepal PM Deuba secures second tenure as party president KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has secured a comfortable majority securing the post of party president for the second consecutive term after the second round of voting in...

Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar DUBAI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Quad consisting of the US, Japan, Australia, and India is “very much for real” and has moved “very effectively and...