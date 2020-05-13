Digital payments fraud concerns up in India amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Almost half of Indian consumers are more concerned about digital payments fraud now than when COVID-19 first emerged, said a survey on Wednesday.

Nearly one third have been recent victims of card or digital payments fraud or know someone among their immediate family or friends who has, said the study conducted by YouGov and US-based electronic payments company ACI Worldwide.

Vulnerability to fraud remains the biggest consumer concern when it comes to digital transactions (54 per cent), followed by risk of failed transactions (42 per cent). Insufficient internet connectivity and concerns about data privacy were also cited as significant concerns, by 38 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.

When asked about digital payment fraud risks, fake apps and websites are the biggest, according to 52 per cent of respondents, followed by compromised password/credential information (43 per cent) and spyware/malware (39 per cent). Card cloning is the most common concern when it comes to debit or credit card fraud, with 1 in 3 seeing this as the biggest risk.

Approximately 1 in 5 cited stolen/lost cards or eCommerce/mobile channel fraud as their top card fraud threat. When using digital payment methods, 28 percent of respondents are also now exercising greater caution.

If impacted by fraud, about 60 per cent of respondents would first call their bank to block their account, indicating that — during this time of heightened awareness — consumers consider their bank the first line of defence. “The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic provides another opportunity for fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting consumers,” Kaushik Roy, Vice President & Country Leader – South Asia, ACI Worldwide, said in a statement.

“However, it is encouraging that consumers are showing heightened awareness of digital payments fraud and a willingness to adapt behaviours,” he added.

The online survey carried out between April 21-27 involved over 1,000 adults.

