Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Digital payments fraud concerns up in India amid COVID-19

Digital payments fraud concerns up in India amid COVID-19
May 13
15:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Almost half of Indian consumers are more concerned about digital payments fraud now than when COVID-19 first emerged, said a survey on Wednesday.

Nearly one third have been recent victims of card or digital payments fraud or know someone among their immediate family or friends who has, said the study conducted by YouGov and US-based electronic payments company ACI Worldwide.

Vulnerability to fraud remains the biggest consumer concern when it comes to digital transactions (54 per cent), followed by risk of failed transactions (42 per cent). Insufficient internet connectivity and concerns about data privacy were also cited as significant concerns, by 38 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.

When asked about digital payment fraud risks, fake apps and websites are the biggest, according to 52 per cent of respondents, followed by compromised password/credential information (43 per cent) and spyware/malware (39 per cent). Card cloning is the most common concern when it comes to debit or credit card fraud, with 1 in 3 seeing this as the biggest risk.

Approximately 1 in 5 cited stolen/lost cards or eCommerce/mobile channel fraud as their top card fraud threat. When using digital payment methods, 28 percent of respondents are also now exercising greater caution.

If impacted by fraud, about 60 per cent of respondents would first call their bank to block their account, indicating that — during this time of heightened awareness — consumers consider their bank the first line of defence. “The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic provides another opportunity for fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting consumers,” Kaushik Roy, Vice President & Country Leader – South Asia, ACI Worldwide, said in a statement.

“However, it is encouraging that consumers are showing heightened awareness of digital payments fraud and a willingness to adapt behaviours,” he added.

The online survey carried out between April 21-27 involved over 1,000 adults.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @indembmanila: The wait is over!! AI 1375 arrives @MIAAGovPH to take its nationals home. #VandeBharatMission @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 10:43 am

Bernie Sanders says unlikely to run for US President again - https://t.co/uboSu9S4SM Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TJ7MJg5q89
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 10:09 am

US Supreme Court hears cases over Trump's tax returns - https://t.co/ZkJMQA5586 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/auAr58ckdV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 10:06 am

Digital payments fraud concerns up in India amid COVID-19 - https://t.co/y630tNdDJL Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dxPzl1gkca
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 10:02 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.