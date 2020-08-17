India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: â€˜Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti’

Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: â€˜Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti’
August 17
10:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide. A user on social media urged Diljit to raise his voice in the Sushant case. He also used hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and #GlobalPrayer4SSR

Diljit replied to the user: “Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai.. Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti.. JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar.. Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye.. I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga (I have met Sushant twice in my life. Cannot digest that he committed suicide. He was a guy full of life. Rest I know, the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out).”

Diljit had spoken about Sushant on social media earlier, too. In an Instagram post on June 30, he had called the late actor a “jaandaar banda” (a guy full of life). Back then, Diljit had posted to say that he was not happy with the decision to release Sushant’s last film “Dil Bechara” on the OTT platform. “Eh Tan Theatre ch v Release Honi Chaidi Aa.. (It should be released in theatres),” Diljit had said.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They have demanded a CBI investigation into his death.

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family members, fans and colleagues from the industry observed a prayer meet on Saturday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Accommodation For Students In #Sheffield - https://t.co/WgSoNiFgnk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/yCRUD7ljUC
    h J R

    - August 17, 2020, 2:21 pm

    Record 57,584 COVID-19 patients recover in ... - https://t.co/h7mPQo9cLB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/RoGjqZ14w9
    h J R

    - August 17, 2020, 10:13 am

    #Facebook says it prohibits hate speech but there is more to do - https://t.co/5pehtfMzmi Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/jw44jsNXdf
    h J R

    - August 17, 2020, 10:10 am

    #China grants 1st patent to indigenously developed Covid vaccine - https://t.co/9hDiGrM1VJ Get your news featuredâ€¦ https://t.co/JUIAd3DjBl
    h J R

    - August 17, 2020, 8:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.