India Post

Discounts up to 25% for some Shatabdi, Tejas trains from Sep: Railways

August 28
16:04 2019
NEW DELHI: The railways Wednesday said that the scheme offering up to 25 per cent concession on trains with AC chair car and executive class sitting will be implemented from September. The scheme shall be applicable for AC chair car and executive chair car accommodation like in Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double Decker, Intercity trains among others, the railways said.

Only trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent in the previous year are eligible for the discount, it said. On Tuesday, PTI had reported that railways had planned the scheme to increase revenue as well as occupancy as it faces stiff competition from roadways and low-cost air fares.

The authority to discount these fares is delegated to the principal chief commercial managers of zonal railways, a release from the Railway Ministry said. The discount to be offered can be up to 25 per cent of the base fare. Reservation fee, superfast charge, GST, as applicable will be separate.

The discount can be given for the first leg and/or the last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end to end the journey. There is a provision to make catering optional with the discounted fare, the release said.

The discounted fare can be for the full year, part of the year or month wise or seasonal or for weekdays or weekend. Accordingly, all zonal railways have been directed by the Commercial Directorate of the Railway Board to review the occupancy of all trains with chair car and executive class seating accommodation by September 30 and take suitable action. This scheme is aimed at improving occupancy and earnings, the release said.

The railways has also said that the existing discounted scheme in three trains – Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Shatabdi train and New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express – shall continue according to the existing discounted principles. PTI

