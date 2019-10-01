Something went wrong with the connection!

Discussed Bihar flood situation with Nitish: PM

October 01
10:56 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the flood situation in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the central government stands ready to provide all possible help.

Heavy rains across Bihar have killed at least 28 people in the last few days. “Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected,” Modi tweeted. 

He said the Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required. PTI

