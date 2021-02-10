India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Discussion on Union Budget likely to begin first in Rajya Sabha, sixth time in history

February 10
10:21 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Departing from the usual practice, the discussion on Union Budget on Wednesday is likely to start first in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Parliament session. This is only for the sixth time ever that the Upper House will take up the discussion before the Lok Sabha.

Normally, discussion on General Budget is taken up first in Lok Sabha. But in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 2002, discussion on Budget commenced first in Rajya Sabha.
The discussion on General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, Wednesday. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address today.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India’s fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Discussion on Union Budget likely ... - https://t.co/v2bKnFVJHM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 4:51 am

    I am proud 'andolan jeevi', says ... - https://t.co/R24XpgYoZ0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #Andolanjeevi #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 4:49 am

    It was #Andolanjeevis who helped ... - https://t.co/S2Z2RNm2ZU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 11:16 am

    India-US joint military ... - https://t.co/8RRsjwCV6k Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChinookHelicopters #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaUSJointMilitaryExercise #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:59 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.