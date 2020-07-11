Disha Patani is the new face of watch brand

NEW DELHI: Fossil has announced Disha Patani as its newest celebrity brand ambassador in India. Patani’s effortlessly chic style is popular amongst millennials, Generation Z and brands which are youth-centric.

The youth icon successfully drives her large fan base with her authenticity and sense of fashion that is creative, fresh and modern, said the brand on Friday.

“Fossil is delighted to partner with Disha Patani who truly represents millennial India. Her confidence and passion for all that she takes on is remarkable, she has a dynamic sense of style, and she embodies Fossil’s intrinsic optimism and authenticity,” Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India said in a statement.

Commenting on this association Disha Patani said, “I’m thrilled to be associating with Fossil, a brand that brings together the best of design and innovation to create beautifully crafted watches. Celebrating individuality and uniqueness while advocating the effortless style, is everything that defines Fossil’s style as well as mine.”

As per the brand, Disha’s collaboration with it will aim to reach out to her fan base who is equally inspired by her authentic style. The ‘Malang’ and ‘Baaghi 2’ star will be seen in the upcoming brand campaign alongside Varun Dhawan, who has been Fossil’s brand ambassador since 2018.

The campaign will feature much-awaited watches from this year’s spring-summer collection – traditional and automatic watches, Hybrid HR smartwatches and new platforms for the Gen5smartwatch.

