Disha Patani turns showstopper for Pepsi Huemn at IFW

October 10
10:40 2019
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Wednesday walked the ramp for beverage brand Pepsi’s foray into the world of fashion through collaboration with homegrown ready-to-wear label, Huemn at FDCI presents India Fashion Week SS’20.

The Pepsi Swag collection underlines the brand’s philosophy – ‘Interesting is the new cool’. Disha said the fashion for her meant being comfortable in her own skin. “With each generation, there’s a change that needs to happen. It’s been happening for a good reason. And today, we are here talking about how fashion can be combined with comfort and still rock a cool look,” the actor told reporters at the post-show press conference.

Created by designer duo Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty, every garment comprises Huemn statement athleisure incorporating the essence of Pepsi, while celebrating the logo of the beverage brand. All denim fabric used in the collection is made using recycled plastic. PTI

