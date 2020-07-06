India Post News Paper

Disha Patani’s latest picture is all about smiles
July 06
12:02 2020
Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smilesMUMBAI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media. Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie of herself flaunting her beautiful smile at the camera. The actress is seen sporting a no make-up look and let hair open.

She captioned the image with a pink flower emoji.

Disha had earlier shared a video of herself clipping her dogs nails. On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors. Mohit Suri’s directorial “Malang” is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed. Disha will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to coronavirus pandemic.

