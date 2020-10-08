India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Disney+ sets ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ holiday special

Disney+ sets ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ holiday special
October 08
11:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Holiday special episode of Famous Disney+ series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is all set to return to the streaming platform from December 11.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-minute-long holiday special will feature performances of holiday classics, popular hits, and a medley of Hanukkah favorites from series regulars.
The show stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

The special will also see cast members sharing anecdotes from some of the childhood memories from their holidays.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones. The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers,” The Hollywood

Reporter quoted executive producer Tim Federle as saying.

A holiday-themed soundtrack for the special will also be available on November 20. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Measure T: Why Connecting to Nature is Good for Public #Health - https://t.co/SiHqpdxS2O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #Covid19Lockdown #GoodForPublicHealth #Healthcare #MeasureT #RecentWildfires #SouthBayLands #Wellness
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 10:35 am

    Disney+ sets 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' holiday special - https://t.co/3K02ufbZM7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #DisneySeries #Entertainment #HighSchoolMusical #Hollywood #Movies #TheMusical #TheSeries
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 5:40 am

    Kamala Harris will do a great job: Joe Biden - https://t.co/yyG8D4kMpt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 5:35 am

    Armenian Prime Minister urges int'l ... - https://t.co/ChJ4Ox1jgK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ArabNations #ArmenianPrimeMinister #Bahrain #BenjaminNetanyahu #DonaldTrump #Egypt #Israel #IsraeliArmy #Jordan #NagornoKarabakh #NikolPashinyan #Pakistan #PeaceDeal
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 4:45 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.