Disruption of R-Day Parade will be huge embarrassment: Centre to SC

January 12
14:27 2021
NEW DELHI: The Centre, through the Delhi Police, have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking an order of injunction restraining anyone to conducting any protest march either in the form of tractor/trolley/vehicle march or any other mode in the national capital on the Republic Day.

The Centre said it has come to the knowledge of the security agencies, through various sources, that the small group of protesting individuals/organisations have planned to carry out a tractor/trolley/vehicle march on Republic Day on January 26.

“Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation,” it said. And, this proposed march is slated to disturb and disrupt the august celebrations of nation on Republic Day and would be bound to create a massive law and order situation, the Centre contended.

“It is submitted that right to protest is always subject to the countervailing public order and the public interest. The right to protest can never include maligning the nation globally,” it said in the affidavit. The Centre said the Republic Day function each year has its own constitutional as well as historical significance.

“The 26th January Republic Day ceremony is not an isolated standalone ceremony, rather a grand rehearsal takes place on 23rd January where everything which is to happen on 26th January of each year is rehearsed,” added the affidavit.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on farm laws on Tuesday. Earlier during the day, the top court had allowed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file an application seeking an injunction order to stop protestors from causing any disruption of the Republic Day parade.

