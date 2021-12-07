India Post News Paper

Districts in Himachal Pradesh receives fresh spell of snowfall, temperature expected to drop

December 07
09:41 2021
SHIMLA: Snowfall has been reported in the hilly areas of the state including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu with the temperature expected to drop further in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department Head of Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Paul said, “There has been moderate to heavy snowfall in some of the districts of Himachal Pradesh that include Lahaul And Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu.”
Talking about the weather forecast in the coming days, the IMD Head said that the temperature is expected to drop further with the onset of Northwest winds.

“The temperature has already dropped in the areas such as Lahaul Spiti, Kinaul up to -3.4 degrees celsius. The temperature is expected to drop further. The Northwest winds that would follow after the snowfall will lead to cold weather and the temperature will drop further,” he said.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Chandigarh who travelled to Shimla to see the snowfall said, “I just wish to have snowfall today. The weather is chilling but we are enjoying ourselves. We are expecting a snowfall today.”

Another tourist hailing from Haryana said, “We had mainly come to see the snowfall and we wish to have it before we leave, even at the last moment. It was a very nice experience altogether.” (ANI) 

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

