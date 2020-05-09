Something went wrong with the connection!

Divyanka’s parents set an ‘example of unadulterated love’

May 09
11:05 2020
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi’s parents celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday, and the actress called them “an example of unadulterated love”.

She shared a candid photo of her parents which she found “irresistible to post”.

“For a generation that doesn’t express much but is an example of unadulterated love…this picture was irresistible to post.
#HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa. @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage,” Divyanka captioned the photo in which her parents are having a romantic moment.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been enjoying the quarantine time with husband Vivek Dahiya. The two are quite active on social media. Among their most popular posts is the video of Divyanka giving Vivek a haircut.

