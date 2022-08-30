Diwali holiday sought in all 18-school-districts of Somerset County NJ

India Post News Service

NEW JERSEY: Indian Americans have pitched for a Diwali holiday in all the 18 public school districts in Somerset County (New Jersey) while schools in only four of these districts are closing on October 24, the day of the most popular festival Diwali in 2022.

Schools are closed only in Bernards, Bridgewater-Raritan, Hillsborough, Montgomery school districts on October 24 in 2022; while schools are open in Bedminster, Bound Brook, Branchburg, Franklin, Green Brook, Manville, North Plainfield, Somerset County Vocational and Technical, Somerset Hills, Somerville, South Bound Brook, Warren, Watchung Borough, Watchung Hills school districts in Somerset County. Only preschool is closed in Branchburg Township School District.

It is contended that it is unfair with many Indian pupils in these 14 school districts of Somerset County as they have to be at school on Diwali while schools were closed around other religious days.

Rajan ZedPresident of Universal Society of Hinduism indicated that holiday on Diwali in all Somerset County school districts would be a step in the positive direction in view of the reported presence of a considerable number of students as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils.

Noted that awareness about â€˜otherâ€™ religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would make their students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.

He thanked superintendents and boards of Bernards, Bridgewater-Raritan, Hillsborough, Montgomery school districts, which closed schools for students on Diwali day in 2022for understanding the concerns of Hindu community.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

