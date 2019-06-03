Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

DMK: Centre dropping Hindi norm shows ‘Kalaignar is living’

DMK: Centre dropping Hindi norm shows ‘Kalaignar is living’
June 03
16:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: Welcoming the Centre dropping the contentious clause of mandatory Hindi teaching, the DMK on Monday said it showed that late party patriarch M Karunanidhi was “living,” apparently suggesting that it was a success to his legacy of opposing “imposition” of Hindi.

A revised draft education policy was issued Monday that did not have a mention of Hindi being compulsory amid controversy over the recommendation of an HRD Ministry panel to teach the language in non-Hindi speaking states.

After presiding over a meet of his party district secretaries, MPs, and MLAs, DMK president M K Stalin said in a tweet: “At a time when we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Thalaivar (leader) Kalaignar (late Karunanidhi), the Central government withdrawing the Hindi compulsory subject clause shows that Kalaignar is living.”

“Let us guard mother Tamil always breaking up the hegemonic imposition of Hindi,” he said.

The DMK is today celebrating the 95th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi, who passed away last August.

Hours before, the party meet said it would democratically fight tooth and nail any decision that may imperil the two-language formula in force in Tamil Nadu for five decades.

A resolution adopted in the meeting said: “This meet categorically states that the DMK will democratically fight tooth and nail any decision that may imperil the two language policy in force in Tamil Nadu.”

It cautioned the BJP-led government at the Centre to “not play with the sentiments of the Tamil people.”

Since 1968, after the DMK stormed to power in 1967 under the leadership of Dravidian stalwart and party founder C N Annadurai, a two-language formula of Tamil and English was being followed in the state.

The meet took note that after opposition erupted against the draft National Education Policy, Union Ministers had clarified that it was only a proposal and any decision will be taken only after consultations with stakeholders.

The Centre on Monday dropped the contentious provision of mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, as it issued a revised draft education policy amid outrage over its earlier suggestion.

The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy and alleged that it was tantamount to thrusting the Hindi language on the non-Hindi speaking states.

Another resolution wanted withdrawal of Hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery delta districts and immediately declare such districts as a “Protected Agricultural Zone,” in deference to the views of farmers who oppose it.

The meet said it strongly condemned the “anti-farmer attitude,” of the BJP government and the ruling AIADMK regime for backing the Centre on Hydrocarbon initiatives.

The DMK said such projects will lead to “desertification of the fertile delta region.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.