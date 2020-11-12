India Post News Paper

DNC on President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

November 12
16:24 2020
India Post News Service

DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement after the American people elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States:

 “The American people chose hope. They chose to build back better. And after four years of hate and division, they chose unity. Now it’s time for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to go to work for American families. They will not just be president and vice president for Democrats, but for all Americans. They will begin to heal our nation’s wounds, rebuild our economy, and put Americans back to work”, observed Democratic  National President (DNC ) Chair Tom Perez

 “This success didn’t happen overnight. It was the result of four years of hard work by countless grassroots activists across the country who marched, organized, and voted for the brighter future they deserve, who turned their anguish into action and made their voices heard. Over four years, we took back the House, the White House, and governorships across the country.

We won hundreds of seats down the ballot and we will compete in two runoff elections that will determine the balance of the Senate” , he added continuing, “So today, we celebrate. We celebrate not just the end of an incompetent and compassionless presidency, but the beginning of a better one – a presidency grounded in the values of inclusion and opportunity for all. A presidency that believes health care is a right, diversity is strength, and our economy should work for everyone.

