Doaba region to become maize processing hub

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Newly-appointed Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Smt Deepti Uppal Wednesday visited Sukhjit Mega Food Park(SMFP) at nearby Rehana Jattan village to take stock of the progress of the work of the project.

On her maiden visit to Phagwara after assuming charge as DC, Smt Uppal also presided over the meeting of Mega Food Park Coordination Committee(MFPCC).

She inspected cold store, maize processing plant and other units of the Park and expressed her satisfaction over the ongoing work.

Addressing the meeting, she said that the Punjab government was leaving no stone unturned in promoting industrialisation in the state. “Due to it, Doaba region is going to become maize processing hub of state soon”, she maintained. She said that by March the Park, having the capacity of processing over two lakh tonnes of maize annually, will start functioning.

Bhavdeep Sardana, member Secretary/Convener MFPCC and Dheeraj Sardana, Director SMFP said that the Park, coming up on 55-acre area with ultra-modern machines, will process 600-tonne maize daily.

They said, “The purpose of the Park is to generate significant demand of maize – a crop having austere use of water, help break wheat-paddy crop cycle with view to diversification, create affordable infrastructure for the food processing industry, facilitate direct procurement of various crops, stabilise underground water table and provide relief from pollution caused by paddy stubble/residue(‘parali’) burning”.

They claimed the project was nearing its completion and will hopefully start functioning in March. Kapurthala ADC(D) SP Angra, Phagwara ADC Gurmit Singh Multani, SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal accompanied DC. She earlier visited Phagwara Tehsil Complex and held meeting with officials in SDM’s office.

