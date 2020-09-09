India Post News Paper

Doctor’s prescription no longer required for COVID-19 test: Kejriwal

Doctor’s prescription no longer required for COVID-19 test: Kejriwal
September 09
09:51 2020
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has directed Health minister Satyendar Jain that doctor’s prescription should not be asked for COVID-19 testing in Delhi.

“Delhi government has increased testing multi-fold. I have directed the Health Minister this morning that a doctor’s prescription should not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,97,135 according to the health department. (ANI)

