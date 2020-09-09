Doctor’s prescription no longer required for COVID-19 test: Kejriwal

Never-before-seen artworks by Indian artists to be auctioned in UK LONDON: A collection of never-before-seen modern Indian art, including unpublished artworks by artistsNever-before-seen artworks by Indian artists to be auctioned in UK will be offered for auction for the first...

Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China TOKYO: China’s repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijing’s 2008 Olympics. It could happen again. China is...

Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who...

Over 300 groups urge more scrutiny of China on human rightsÂ GENEVA: More than 300 civil society groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Service for Human Rights are urging the United Nations to set up an international...

Lockdown not an attack on coronavirus, but on poor: RahulÂ NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the lockdown was not an attack on coronavirus but on the poor people and proved to be a “death sentence” for...

Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts; discusses ways to enhance bilateral tiesÂ MOSCOW: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost India’s strategic partnership...

Jaishankar greets Tajikistan on its Independence Day NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to Tajikistan on its 29th Independence Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar congratulated his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the...

Australia win third T20I against England by 5 wickets SOUTHHAMPTON: Australia registered a five-wicket win over England in the third T20I here. England had already won the three-match series as they won the first two T20Is but this win saved...

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue NAGPUR: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Minister’s...

Doctor’s prescription no longer required for COVID-19 test: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has directed Health minister Satyendar Jain that doctor’s prescription should not be asked for COVID-19 testing in Delhi. “Delhi government...

Coronavirus tests in India cross 5-crore mark NEW DELHI: India has crossed the five-crore mark for sample testing of the novel coronavirus as of September 7, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday, adding...

Kamala Harris becoming President would be an insult to US: Trump NORTH CAROLINA: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) attacked the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris saying, “people don’t like her” and it would be “an insult”...

Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines NEW DELHI:: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday resumed services on the Blue Line and Pink Line as part of Unlock 4. “The Blue and Pink lines resumed services...

Russia seeks India’s help for Sputnik vaccine Phase-3 trial, production NEW DELHI: The Russian government has sought India’s help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine and also to conduct Phase-3 trials or bridging studies in the country, a top official...

UK entering period of particular concern LONDON: The UK is entering a “period of particular concern” as the number of coronavirus cases were increasing across the country, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. “The virus is...

India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi ABU DHABI: The India Social and Culture Centre (ISC) has reopened its doors for the Indian community after remaining shut for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a media...

China uneasy with India emerging as an alternate Asian power NEW DELHI: As long as the Indian Army was at its peace-time locations due to the coronavirus, the Chinese were able to sneak into Indian territory at Pangong Tso lake...

US college communities become new Covid-19 hotspots: Report WASHINGTON: About 100 college communities in the US have witnessed a high rate of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks as students have returned for the fall semester, making the campuses...

China tests secret spacecraft amid crisis with India NEW DELHI: China claims to have successfully tested a secret “reusable” spacecraft amid crisis along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India in Ladakh and confrontation with multiple nations...