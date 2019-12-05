Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘Does she eat Avacado?’ Chidambaram takes dig at Sitharaman for ‘don’t eat onion’ comment

‘Does she eat Avacado?’ Chidambaram takes dig at Sitharaman for ‘don’t eat onion’ comment
December 05
16:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: “Does she eat avocado?” quipped former finance minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, when asked to comment on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment that her family didn’t eat onion much.

Speaking at a press conference later, Chidambaram said that his comments on the finance minister was not “sarcastic”.

“I was not sarcastic, I was quoting her. They should have planned in advance, what is the point of importing (onion) now, when will they arrive. But if the finance minister says I don’t eat onions, that shows the mindset of this government,” he said.

On Wednesday when asked by an MP if she ate onions, Sitharaman had said, “I belong to a family which does not eat onion and garlic.”

The government had on Wednesday said that the state-run trading firm MMTC has placed another onion import order of 4,000 tonnes from Turkey and the shipments are expected to reach by mid-January.

This is in addition to 17,090 tonnes of onions already contracted, which includes 6,090 tonnes from Egypt and 11,000 tonnes from Turkey, it said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament Complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said that while he would not speak on his court case, he would speak in the House and the government would not be able to “suppress” him.

“I thought the Finance Minister said in Parliament yesterday that she didn’t eat onion and she is not bothered. What does she eat? Avocado? She doesn’t eat onions,” he said.

The Supreme Court granted bail to former Chidambaram in the INX Media case on Wednesday.

“I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'Does she eat Avacado?' #Chidambaram takes dig at Sitharaman for 'don't eat onion' comment -… https://t.co/rU2DmuIqPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:22 am

Asian markets back on front foot as trade hopes return - https://t.co/u9T7TDMScu Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pTvMAk1dbP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:16 am

#Bangladesh top court defers Khaleda Zia's bail hearing - https://t.co/pGJoSkHj2g Get your news featured use… https://t.co/HUbqQQvQYp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:12 am

Focus on Rahul, Pant as India continue auditions for next year's T20 WC - https://t.co/SlRItFZ3tL Get your news fe… https://t.co/FgAxBg67vN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.