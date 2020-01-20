Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA
January 20
16:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, “A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later.” In 2018, the domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6 per cent to 13.89 crore.

The domestic air passenger traffic in the month of December last year increased by 2.56 per cent to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-Americans commemorate 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit exodus - https://t.co/ufwndnffgc Get your news fe… https://t.co/PD0hAWXIZc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:15 am

First Su-30 MKI squadron in place in south #India, vigil over Indian Ocean Region on stream -… https://t.co/8FnOCVPcKk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:11 am

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison - https://t.co/U5ElNxAnIw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/I8axaYO1pH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:07 am

PM tells students good marks not everything, suggests technology free room in every home - https://t.co/bO2p8su1cXhttps://t.co/k6lpB3DZmA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:05 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.